Are you proud to be Canadian? Poll suggests that feeling is dwindling
A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians are proud of their home and native land, but our sense of national pride is lower than it was a few years ago.
Polling firm Leger surveyed 1,607 people last weekend, asking how they're feeling about being Canadian ahead of Canada Day. The firm posed similar questions to a group of 1,003 Americans ahead of the Fourth of July.
The results suggest the vast majority of us — 76 per cent — would call ourselves proud Canadians.
But 45 per cent of people who did the survey said they were feeling less proud than they did five years ago in 2019. Leger said that's up 16 percentage points from 2021, when they posed the same question.
Respondents were asked to choose from a list of things that make them most proud to be Canadian. The country's natural beauty topped the list, followed by universal health care, freedom and equality, a peaceful and safe society and multiculturalism.
Just one in five said their fellow Canadians made them feel proud.
Long wait lists, lack of family doctors and overburdened emergency rooms that have made headlines across the country in recent years are taking a toll on our collective pride in medicare.
The state of the health-care system was near the top of a list of concerns for respondents, second only to economic inequality and poverty as the thing that made people feel least proud to be Canadian.
Coming in third on that list: the current federal government.
The vast majority of people who chose the Trudeau Liberals as a top concern also said they were backers of the federal Conservatives, the poll said.
In fact, Conservative voters were more likely to say they're less proud to be Canadian than they were five years ago, with 65 per cent agreeing with that statement compared to just 26 per cent of Liberal voters, 41 per cent of NDP supporters and 36 per cent of those who back the Bloc Québécois.
A full 94 per cent of people who said they vote Liberal also said they're proud Canadians, a figure that dropped to 88 per cent among NDP voters, 68 per cent among Tories and 51 per cent for people who support the Bloc.
And yet the proudest region was the Conservative heartland of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where more than 80 per cent said they're proud Canucks.
Quebecers were most likely to say their level of pride hadn't changed in five years, and most likely to say they aren't proud to be Canadian.
Just 22 per cent of respondents from Quebec said they plan to celebrate Canada Day, the lowest in the country. Quebec recently celebrated Saint-Jean Baptiste Day, also known as Fête nationale, on June 24.
Less than half of those who took the survey plan to celebrate on July 1.
In all, just seven per cent of those polled said they're more proud than they were in 2019, while 45 per cent said things had not changed.
Contrast that to our neighbours south of the border, where around one in five respondents said they're more proud to be American than they were five years ago. Another 45 per cent said their sentiments had not changed, and 35 per cent said their sense of pride has fallen.
Half of American respondents said they felt their home country was one of the best places in the world to live, compared with 41 per cent of Canadians.
A quarter of Canadian respondents said they feel Canada has a lot of work to do to live up to its reputation as the best country in the world, while just five per cent of Americans said the same about the U.S. Instead, 27 per cent said they think the U.S. has had to work through some issues but has a bright future. Only eight per cent of Canadian respondents reported feeling that way about Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024
WesJet flight cancellations grew to over 800 Sunday afternoon, upending plans for close to 100,000 passengers as an unexpected strike by plane mechanics entered its third day on the busiest travel weekend of the season.
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
Several people were injured Saturday night after a man allegedly stole an occupied RV during a police chase at a campground in Lloydminster.
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
A crowd of around 100,000 people were treated to a surprise appearance from a B.C. star during Coldplay’s set at Glastonbury Festival in England this weekend.
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
Canada turns 157 years old this year, and several fireworks shows across the country are expected to paint the night skies in celebration. Here's a look at the forecast and fireworks celebrations across the country for Canada Day in 2024.
Toronto police say they're investigating a pair of suspected hate-motivated offences after two city synagogues were damaged early Sunday morning.
Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
The Taliban on Sunday told the West to look past the measures they have imposed on Afghan women and girls for the sake of improving foreign relations.
The far-right National Rally leaped into a strong lead Sunday in France's first round of legislative elections, polling agencies projected, bringing the party closer to being able to form a government in round two.
The U.S. Justice Department plans to propose that Boeing plead guilty to fraud in connection with two deadly plane crashes involving its 737 Max jetliners, according to two people who heard federal prosecutors detail the offer Sunday.
North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast on Monday, South Korea's military said, a day after the North vowed to take 'offensive and overwhelming countermeasures' in response to a new U.S. military drill with South Korea and Japan.
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Sunday accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving the Bolivian people by staging a 'self-coup' last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.
While President Joe Biden was out of sight at Camp David Sunday spending time with family, prominent Democrats rallied with a public show of unwavering support for his campaign following his unsteady debate performance and growing anxiety over whether he should remain in the White House race.
Some police services in Canada are using facial recognition technology to help solve crimes, while other police forces say human rights and privacy concerns are holding them back from employing the powerful digital tools.
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
Calls have intensified for Justin Trudeau to resign as head of the party he almost single-handedly pulled back from the brink after a decimating electoral defeat in 2011.
Double check your sunscreen products before slathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
Think back to when you were a kid and movement was instinctive — and often infused with pure joy. Maybe it was racing your sister and dad to the front door.
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
As Florida's ban on "lab-grown" meat is set to go into effect next week, one manufacturer hosted a last hurrah — at least for now — with a cultivated meat-tasting party in Miami.
Two NASA astronauts will stay longer at the International Space Station as engineers troubleshoot problems on Boeing's new space capsule that cropped up on the trip there. NASA on Friday did not set a return date until testing on the ground was complete and said the astronauts were safe.
Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development,' has died, his daughter said Friday. He was 80.
A court ruling on Friday put an involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin on track for trial in early July as a judge denied a request to dismiss the case on complaints that key evidence was damaged by the FBI during forensic testing.
Business owners have found that offering summer hours – a reduced schedule on Fridays, usually between Victoria Day and Labour Day — can be a way to boost employee morale. Workers are able to deal with summer childcare gaps, return to the office refreshed and feel like their job values them, owners say.
In a country traditionally dominated by two national airlines, a new set of aviation rivalries has emerged. Porter is increasingly moving in on Air Canada's home turf of Central Canada as well as cross-country routes, while WestJet seeks to counter the threat of Flair Airlines in a shift from the decades-old industry dynamic of sparring between the two biggest carriers.
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Spain recovered from a goal down to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament's most compelling underdog stories.
German police said Sunday they believe a man who scaled the roof of the stadium as Germany played Denmark at Euro 2024 was a would-be photographer and they have no evidence he intended to hurt anyone.
Jude Bellingham needed to produce something special to keep England at Euro 2024.And he did. England was seconds away from slumping to one of the biggest upsets in the history of the European Championship when trailing 1-0 to Slovakia deep into stoppage time in the round of 16 on Sunday.
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
With dozens of WestJet flights unceremoniously cancelled to and from Vancouver International Airport Sunday, many travelers have been forced to sleep at the airport, or pay out of pocket for a flight from another airline.
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
Balloons, confetti and bubbles filled the air as thousands of people came together in downtown Toronto on Sunday for one of the biggest annual Pride celebrations in Canada.
Zach Edey will not be competing for Canada's men's basketball team at the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision along Highway 36 north of Taber.
A fire destroyed one of Calgary’s favourite watering holes early Sunday morning.
The national Canada Day celebrations will be held at LeBreton Flats, while festivities are also planned on Parliament Hill and in Old Hull. Across Ottawa, Canada Day celebrations will be held in communities.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Canada Day long weekend.
Ottawa firefighters rescued a woman and a child who fell into the Rideau River in south Ottawa on Sunday afternoon.
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
Canadian keeper Maxime Crepeau is among the five soccer players from Quebec making names for themselves as Canada advances to the Copa America quarterfinals.
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
Canada Day fireworks will go off in the greater Edmonton area at 11 p.m. Monday.
At least five players with Maritime connections were selected during this weekend’s 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft.
Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.
A young filmmaker is celebrating after winning an award for his documentary “Visible.”
A 31-year-old man is dead and two others are still missing after a group of boaters disappeared near Grand Rapids early Friday morning.
Central Park transformed into a hub for Indigenous culture on Sunday afternoon as part of this year’s Sakihiwe Festival. The free event brings music, art, fashion and heritage to inner city communities.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
Katepwa Point Provincial Park received an upgrade on Sunday, courtesy of Co-op.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without quarterback Trevor Harris for a significant amount of time.
A death investigation is underway in Regina after a man died from his injuries on Saturday night.
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
From abandoned animals to an 'unbearable' living situation and a fond farewell to one of CTV Kitchener's own, here are the most-read stories of the week.
Starting on July 1, all drivers pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers may face an alcohol screening test.
Significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday put a major damper on people’s long weekend camping plans at Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 40 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
WestJet service out of Saskatoon is grinding to a halt on Canada Day long weekend after the airline’s mechanics walked off the job on Friday, citing the company’s “unwillingness to negotiate.”
Two northern Ontario drivers were stopped by provincial police for stunt on Highway 69 driving on Friday.
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Several area athletes are heading to the Olympics in Paris and the U20 World Championships in Peru after qualifying at the Bell Track and Field Championships in Montreal Friday.
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
On Saturday evening, St. Thomas police were contacted by loss prevention at a local store located at 1063 Talbot St.
Provincial police have confirmed that a man was found dead near the Highway 400 and Bayfield Street overpass in Barrie on Friday.
Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.
Muskoka's first-ever annual traditional Powwow brought hundreds to Bracebridge for a weekend of First Nations culture.
If you're driving around Windsor and notice a group of cyclists clad in maple leaf gear, they want you to know it's part of a long-standing tradition for Canada Day among friends and family.
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
A B.C. man who reneged on a deal to split the cost of removing a tree with his next-door neighbour is now on the hook for the whole amount, B.C.’s civil resolution has ruled.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
For the last several years Manitoulin Transport has been delivering food, medical supplies and cleaning materials to Ontario Wildlife Rescue centres across the province at no charge.
Sault police did nothing wrong when a man had a medical crisis while in a police cell, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded.
Municipal officials and provincial police are baffled by the theft of some unique deer in the northern Ontario community of Elliot Lake.
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
