Sports

    • Spain beats Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It next plays host Germany

    Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal against Georgia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal against Georgia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
    Share
    COLOGNE, Germany -

    Spain recovered from conceding an early own-goal to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament's most compelling underdog stories.

    Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabian Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand's own-goal in the 18th minute had given Georgia a shock lead. Nico Williams and Dani OImo took the game out of Georgia's reach with two more goals late in the game as heavy rain fell.

    Spain will play host nation Germany in the quarterfinals on Friday in Stuttgart.

    The loss ends Georgia's first-ever major tournament campaign, which included a 2-0 upset win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

    Despite the lopsided score, Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had another standout game with nine saves to prevent a rout.

    Spain had beaten Georgia 7-1 in qualifying last year, but this game was a close contest until the last 20 minutes and testament to Georgia's rapid improvement under coach Willy Sagnol.

    Playing its fourth game of Euro 2024, Spain had yet to concede a goal all tournament.

    That soon changed when Otar Kakabadze surged down the right flank for Georgia and crossed low. Le Normand chested the ball past his own goalkeeper, with the defender apparently distracted by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia arriving behind him to meet the cross.

    Spain took its time to get back into the game, but Rodri — back from a one-game suspension — levelled the score in the 39th with a low shot from just outside the box.

    Georgia remained a threat on the counter, including with an audacious shot from the halfway line by Kvaratskhelia, but Spain midfielder Ruiz made it 2-1 in the 51st when he rose unmarked to meet a cross from the 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

    Needing a goal, Georgia had to open up its compact defensive formation and conceded twice more as Williams scored in the 75th and substitute Olmo eight minutes later.

    After the final whistle, Georgia's players gathered in front of their fans for a slow-clap chant reminiscent of another European Championship underdog — Iceland — when it beat England in 2016.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    • Summer hours are a perk small businesses can offer to workers to boost morale

      Business owners have found that offering summer hours – a reduced schedule on Fridays, usually between Victoria Day and Labour Day — can be a way to boost employee morale. Workers are able to deal with summer childcare gaps, return to the office refreshed and feel like their job values them, owners say.

    • The new airline rivalries: Air Canada vs. Porter, WestJet vs. Flair

      In a country traditionally dominated by two national airlines, a new set of aviation rivalries has emerged. Porter is increasingly moving in on Air Canada's home turf of Central Canada as well as cross-country routes, while WestJet seeks to counter the threat of Flair Airlines in a shift from the decades-old industry dynamic of sparring between the two biggest carriers.

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News