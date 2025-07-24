ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of care home patient in Abbotsford, B.C.

By The Canadian Press

Published

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.