ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver

B.C. bookkeeper gets conditional sentence, probation for helping hotels evade nearly $1M in GST

By Ian Holliday

Published

Vancouver airport hotels
Aeddy Leung worked as the bookkeeper for the Quality Hotel Airport (South), left, and the Coast Vancouver Airport Hotel during the 2014 through 2018 tax filing periods, the CRA said in a statement Friday. (Photos from hotel websites)