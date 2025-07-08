ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Toronto Raptors sign centre Jakob Poeltl to multiyear contract extension

By The Canadian Press

Published

Toronto Raptors centre Jakob Poeltl, right, drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Tristan Vukcevic (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 24, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.