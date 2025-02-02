ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

‘Unjustified, unfair and frankly illegal,’ Doug Ford blasts Trump’s tariffs

By Joanna Lavoie and Alex Arsenych

Updated

Published

Speaking to CNN, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the U.S. and Canada need to work together and Trump's tariffs are going to 'make America poor.'


















