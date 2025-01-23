ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ontario reaches tentative deal with government engineers following labour dispute

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford goes over his briefing notes with Caroline Mulroney as the legislature resumes at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb.21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.