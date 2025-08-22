ADVERTISEMENT

Queen's Park

Ford tells Carney deal with U.S. needs to help sectors hit by tariffs or else ‘hit back hard’

By Joshua Freeman

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio (The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.