Ontario Election 2025

Ontario PCs make $40B in platform promises, pledge to axe floor price for alcohol

By The Canadian Press

Published

A composite image made from four file photographs show, from left to right, Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie in Toronto, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025; Ontario Progressive Conservative Party Leader Doug Ford in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025; Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles in Sudbury, Ont., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025; and Ontario Green Leader Mike Schreiner in Toronto, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young, AP-Ben Curtis, Gino Donato


















