ADVERTISEMENT

York

Video shows hammer and gun-wielding suspects breaking into Vaughan home

By Alex Arsenych

Published

York police have released new video showing the moment four suspects, one wielding a hammer and another a gun, broke into a home overnight on Thursday.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.