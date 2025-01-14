ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police charge ‘violent’ repeat offender after he allegedly restrained a man inside Mississauga home

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Police charged a "violent" repeat offender following a series of incidents in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.