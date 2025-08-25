ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Motorcyclist killed in Brampton collision

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A motorcyclist has died following a collision near Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton on Aug. 25. (CTV News Toronto chopper)


















