ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

CBSA seizes over 23kg of Khat at Pearson airport

By Joe Van Wonderen

Published

The CBSA says that Khat is "not an unusual find." (Credit: Canadian Border Services Agency)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.