ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

7 high schools vandalized with ‘hate-motivated’ graffiti across Mississauga: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Four male suspects are wanted by Peel police after "hate-motivated" graffiti was found on seven Mississauga high schools.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.