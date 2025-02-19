ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

Marineland succeeds in bid to sever property so it can raise money to move animals

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Published

The City of Niagara Falls has approved an application by Marineland to sever its property so it can raise money to move its animals and operate the park. A beluga whale swims in a tank at the Marineland amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.