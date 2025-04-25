ADVERTISEMENT

Niagara

Jewelry store in Grimsby robbed for third time, Niagara police say

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Police are searching for five suspects wanted in connection with an armed jewellery store robbery on April 24 in Grimsby, Ont. (Niagara Regional Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.