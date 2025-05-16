ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Man, 71, charged after 2 young persons sexually assaulted at Hamilton place of worship

By Alex Arsenych

Published

A 71-year-old man has been charged after two “young persons” were allegedly sexually assaulted at a place of worship in Hamilton. (Hamilton Police Service)


















