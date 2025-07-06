ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Hamilton police investigating 2 shootings that left victims with ‘serious’ injuries

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police are investigating a shooting in the Hamilton area that left one man seriously injured at a short-term rental property.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.