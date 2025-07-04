ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Ex-wife of Hamilton, Ont. man facing charges after W5 investigation into alleged sexual assault ring speaks out

By Phil Tsekouras and Laura Sebben

Updated

Published

Bryan Hayward is seen in this undated image. (Hamilton Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.