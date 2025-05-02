ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Delivery driver from Brampton charged after allegedly sexually assaulting customer at their home in Hamilton

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Karanvir Singh, 29, of Brampton, has been chraged in connection with a sexual ssault investigation in Hamilton. (HPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.