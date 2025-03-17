ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton

Area deemed safe after ‘explosive substance’ found at Hamilton highrise: police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Police were called to an apartment building on Jackson Street in Hamilton on March 17 after an 'explosive substance' was found.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.