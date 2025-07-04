ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Ontario man arrested and charged in child luring investigation: Durham police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Durham police have arrested Nicolas Frangini, 36, of Scugog, Ont. in connection with a child luring investigation.


















