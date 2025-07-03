Durham

Durham police investigating ‘violent swarming’ attack, Muslim advocacy group says victim’s hijab ‘pulled off’

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

Police are looking for a group of individuals who allegedly assaulted a woman at a fast-food restaurant in Oshawa on July 2, 2025. (X/NCCM)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.