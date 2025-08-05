ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Toronto pastor and 2 daughters facing deportation to Kenya plead for government intervention

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Toronto-based Rev. Rosalind Wanyeki with her daughters Pearl and Joylene. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.