ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Pride Toronto must return to its political roots, advocates say as sponsors leave

By The Canadian Press

Published

Pro-Palestinian protesters chant and hold a banner as they slow down the Toronto Pride Parade on Sunday, June 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.