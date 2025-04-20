ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Man taken to the hospital after taxi flips over following 2-vehicle crash in downtown Toronto

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A taxi flipped over following a crash with another vehicle on April 20 near Lake Shore Boulevard and Yonge Street. The cabbie was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.