ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Confused by Toronto’s underground PATH system? There’s a new app that can help you navigate it.

By Codi Wilson

Published

Software engineer Jadiel Teofilo says he was inspired to create the PATH app after moving to the city three years ago.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.