ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Accused removed ankle monitor after assaulting, sexually assaulting victim in Scarborough, say Toronto police

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Gregory Golding, 48, of Toronto, is wanted for one count each of assault and sexual assault, and three counts of fail to comply release order. (TPS photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.