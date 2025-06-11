ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘They knew my address, my full name’: 3 Ontario women lose over $60K to bank phone call scam

By Pat Foran

Published

Criminals are once again impersonating bank employees claiming to investigate wrongdoing to try and clean out your bank account.


















