Consumer Alert

Tariffs could cause cost of canned goods to rise by up to 40 cents a can, food processor warns

By Pat Foran

Published

The CEO of Sun-Brite Foods Inc. says the steel and aluminum tariffs could raise the prices of their canned food products between 25 to 40 cents per can.


















