ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

Ontario family hit with $96,311 hospital bill after mother visiting from India hospitalized

By Pat Foran

Published

Despite purchasing a travel insurance policy, her claim was denied. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.