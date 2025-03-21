ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

‘It’s sickening’: Woman says she was punched in the face while on vacation in Cuba

By Pat Foran

Published

No charges were laid, and the woman is shocked nothing was done after she was assaulted. Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.