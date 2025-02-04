ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer Alert

20 million Canadians spend $19 billion in the U.S. each year. This year many say they’re staying home

By Pat Foran

Published

Typically, over 20 million Canadians travel south of the border each year, spending about $19 billion. CTV’S Pat Foran reports for Consumer Alert.


















