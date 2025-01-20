ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

York United FC acquires Canadian midfielder Steffen Yeates from Pacific FC

By The Canadian Press

Published

Pacific FC's Steffen Yeates, front right, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Andres Cubas vie for the ball during the first half of a Canadian Championship semifinal soccer match, in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.