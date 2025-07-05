ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

WSIB and Ontario Compensation Employees Union reach tentative deal after ‘marathon session’

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

OCEU President Harry Goslin reacts to a deal being reached with WSIB, saying it was ‘high time.’


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.