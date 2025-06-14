ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Unusual for him not to return home’: Hamilton police continue to search for 62-year-old man missing since Wednesday

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

John Edwards, 62, has been missing since June 11, 2025. (Hamilton Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.