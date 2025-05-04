ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto Police-issued equipment stolen from parked car, suspect wanted

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after Toronto Police-issued equipment was stolen from a vehicle in a Riverside area parking lot.


















