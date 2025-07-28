ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto man arrested in connection to attack on parking enforcement officer

By Elianna Lev

Updated

Published

Toronto police, parking enforcement targeting drivers who stop in no-stopping zones
Parking enforcement officer


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.