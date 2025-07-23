ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto appoints new medical officer of health

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

An interim injection site has opened inside Toronto Public Health's offices at Dundas and Victoria St. in Toronto on Monday, August 21, 2017. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province will continue to fund overdose-prevention sites but will change their name and focus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.