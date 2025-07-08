ADVERTISEMENT

Electricity scam nearly costs Toronto $2.5 million

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

A 2019 complaint alleges that electricity accounts for 14 city properties were switched from Toronto Hydro to two different third-party energy retailers.


















