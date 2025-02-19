ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Some Toronto plane crash survivors could be entitled to compensation. Here’s what they could claim

By Alex Arsenych

Published

CTV News' Scott Hurst with the latest on the investigation saying it's too early to determine an exact cause, but there is a lot of evidence to sift through.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.