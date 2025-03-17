ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘So sad:’ Toronto Mayor comments on potential liquidation of Hudson’s Bay stores

By Chris Fox

Published

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow speaks to reporters in Toronto, Saturday, March 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.