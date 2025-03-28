ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

'Severance' star Britt Lower explores Toronto's bike lanes and book aisles for 'Darkest Miriam'

By The Canadian Press

Published

Britt Lower is seen in her role as Miriam Gordon in the film "Darkest Miriam" in an undated still image handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Game Theory, *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.