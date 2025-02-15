ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Police investigating jewelry store robbery in Etobicoke

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

A sledgehammer surrounded by police tape inside a mall in Etobicoke on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.