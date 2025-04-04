ADVERTISEMENT

Durham

Oshawa man accused of stealing data from Texas Republican Party and releasing it online

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

An FBI seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (Jenny Kane/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.