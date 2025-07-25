ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

OPP find 4 kg of suspected cocaine during traffic stop in Mississauga

By Joe Van Wonderen

Published

The OPP suspect these packages to contain cocaine. (Credit: OPP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.