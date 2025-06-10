ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario police bust alleged dark-web trafficking network that used Canada Post to ship drugs

By Phil Tsekouras

Updated

Published

The Ontario Provincial Police announce the seizure of 43.5 kilograms of fentanyl in two large-scale drug trafficking investigations.


















