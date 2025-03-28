ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Never take that hat off’: Doug Ford calls Blue Jays fan who was removed for wearing ‘Canada is not for sale’ hat

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Jays fan Dan Begley, who says he was removed from Rogers Stadium because of his hat.


















