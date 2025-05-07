ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man wanted in connection with stabbing on TTC bus in Scarborough

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Police are searching for a man after someone was stabbed in the leg while onboard a TTC bus in Scarborough on May 1. (Toronto Police Service)


















