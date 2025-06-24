ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Gas prices in the GTA set to drop considerably this week. Here is how much drivers can expect to pay.

By Chris Fox

Published

A woman gasses up at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, February 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.